The Ministry of Labor is developing and in the near future will present new criteria for assigning benefits for children from 3 to 7 years old to low-income families. According to the proposed rules, the amount of payment for a child can reach up to 11 thousand rubles a month. Izvestia got acquainted with the draft amendments, which will take effect from April 1 this year. Two sources close to the government have confirmed the authenticity of the document. The new rules provide for a more flexible and targeted approach in determining the degree of need. Payments will become more affordable for families with disabled people, benefits will be assigned to children under guardianship, and students under 23 years old will be taken into account as part of families. On the other hand, the social security authorities will count the apartments and cars of the family that applies for payments, and people who fundamentally do not want to work will not be able to receive the new allowance. To ensure the payment this year, 321.5 billion rubles will be required, a source told Izvestia.

A new approach

In 2021, benefits to low-income families for children from 3 to 7 years old can be received in the amount of 50, 75 and 100% of the subsistence minimum per child. The corresponding decree was signed by President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday, March 10. The amount of benefits will depend on the family’s income. If they make up 50% of the subsistence minimum (5.5 thousand rubles), that is, they are not enough to get out of poverty – the allowance will be assigned in an increased amount – 75% of the children’s minimum (this is about 8.5 thousand rubles). If this is not enough for the family’s income to rise to the subsistence level, the allowance will be equal to the subsistence level of the child, which is an average of 11.3 thousand rubles.

As a source close to the Ministry of Labor told Izvestia, the main change in the rules for assigning benefits for children from 3 to 7 years old is the targeting of the approach, which was developed on the basis of complaints from subjects and complaints from citizens to the department.

– For example, families with children under guardianship could not receive benefits on a formal basis. The situation was unfair with disabled children. Often their incomes exceeded the subsistence level by a couple of hundred rubles, which is why they were denied benefits. At the same time, the formally unemployed with gray incomes received benefits in full, – a source told Izvestia.

One of the main changes – payments of 10 thousand rubles to parents caring for children with disabilities will not be taken into account in family income.

Also, when calculating the need, children-students will be taken into account. Now, when assigning support measures, young people are not included in the family, and the parents’ income is divided only for minor children.

“A 20-year-old student who studies full-time and does not work is the same dependent as a 14-year-old schoolboy,” explained another Izvestiya interlocutor.

Also, the allowance can be received for children under guardianship, who are now considered to be on state support. This innovation has already been officially confirmed by the Ministry of Labor.

In addition, the ministry proposed taking into account the property and savings of families when calculating security. Low-income citizens receiving benefits can simultaneously have an apartment, a summer house, a house, a land plot, a car, a garage, a motorcycle, a boat and a tractor.

– Social assistance should be targeted and fair. After all, what are payments in the end? These are taxes of some citizens, which are distributed in favor of others. And I would like this money to go to those who really need it and help them, ”Natalya Karpovich, chairman of the Association of Large Families, is convinced.

Parasitism is a fight

Another important point is the “zero income rule”. It assumes that parents can receive child support only if they themselves have some source of income (not benefits), or they have objective reasons not to work. If a parent receives a scholarship (that is, is still studying), works, has business income or a pension, he can receive benefits.

Beneficiaries can have “zero income” only for objective reasons. These are unemployment (you need official registration at employment centers), long-term treatment, caring for a child up to three years old, caring for a disabled person, for an elderly relative over 80 years old, being in the army and a three-month period after service, full-time training. In a large family, one of the parents may have zero income – it is assumed that he does not work, devoting his time to children. Also, the “zero income” rule does not apply to single parents.

According to Inna Svyatenko, chair of the Federation Council Committee on Social Policy, a comprehensive need assessment is important, since these criteria make it possible to separate families that really need and are in a difficult situation from those who hide part of their income from the state.

The changes will not be instantaneous. Citizens will be able to receive benefits in new amounts after April 1 – they will need to submit an application through the portal of public services. Social security, taking into account data on income and property, will calculate the required amount of payments and assign a benefit in a new amount.

But if it turns out that the family does not meet the new criteria, then if the allowance has already been assigned, citizens will continue to receive it until the expiration of the payment deadline.

The costs of paying benefits under the new rules will increase, Izvestia sources said. In 2021, they will amount to 321.5 billion rubles, including 276 billion from the federal budget, in 2022 – 339.5 billion and 295.3 billion, in 2023 – 341.7 billion and 296.8 billion, respectively. …