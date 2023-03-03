The head of the mercenary company wagner groupYevgeny Prigozhin, has sent a message, requests to President Volodimir Zelenskyso that allow the exit of “children and the elderly” who are defending the city of Bakhmut in eastern Ukraine.

According to Prigozhin, the private military units of Wagner have surrounded practically the city of bakhmut and there is only one exit road left.

In a video posted on Telegram and recorded on a rooftop on the outskirts of Bakhmut, the head of Wagner stated that more and more children and the elderly are fighting against them and that their lives are in danger.

Prigozhin at the end of the recording also showed two teenagers and an old man that they had been captured as prisoners.

In this situation, Prigozhin asked Zelensky to allow the evacuation of civilians and give them a chance to leave the city.

A Ukrainian officer identified as “Magyar” had previously reported on Telegram that his unit had been ordered to withdraw from Bakhmut, leaving behind some 4,500 civilians out of the more than 70,000 who resided in the city before the escalation of the war.

President Zelensky has stated that Ukrainian troops will defend Bakhmut “as long as it is reasonable”but its withdrawal to defensive lines located to the west of the city is not ruled out.

Bakhmut is a major communication hub linked by road to the largest cities in the Donetsk region, Kramatorsk and Sloviansk, both under Ukrainian control. The city has been the scene of the fiercest fighting in the east of the country in the last months of the war.

With information from EFE and AFP