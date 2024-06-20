Italians do not abandon their passion for cars. In particular for the private one: the annual survey on the mobility of Italians conducted by ANIASA and Bain & Company shows that almost 3 out of 4 of our fellow citizens use their own car recurrently. But there is an element that is even more surprising: 25% of Italians, before buying a new car, takes into consideration Asian and Chinese brands.

Italians and their dear car

Of course, buying a new car is always more complicated nowadays: the issue of high prices is always very topical, with a decrease hoped for by 26% of the sample, while the fear of having to deal with present or future income problems is reported by 30% of the questioned. A hand from this point of view could come from government incentiveswhich according to 3 out of 4 Italians, together with discounts, continue to be a necessary condition for changing the car.

Asian brands gain share

Chapter electric cars: the survey shows that consumers are discouraged by the many difficulties related to charging, reported by just over half of the sample, furthermore the perception of their lack of safety is confirmed to be strongly increasing, noted by 20% of those interviewed and by +16% compared to 2020. We were initially talking about the increasingly strong interest in Chinese cars: it is no coincidence that the percentage of Italians who consider a brand from the Asian country for their new car has risen from 17% to 25% in one year. That said, 75% do not choose Asian cars, and the reasons are different: ranging from skepticism regarding the durability and resistance over time of these vehicles to concerns related to the availability and quality of after-sales service.

ANIASA survey

“Italians continue to consider the car as a fundamental good for their everyday mobility, despite the growing economic and environmental challenges – explained Gianluca Di Loreto, Partner of Bain & Company – We are seeing a significant shift in the market, with a greater openness towards Chinese and Asian vehicles, which offer quality and innovation at competitive prices. It is clear that Italian consumers are becoming increasingly open to new options. However, to capitalize on this trend, it will be crucial for Chinese and Asian manufacturers to continue to improve their reputations for reliability and after-sales service while addressing consumer concerns.”