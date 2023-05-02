France, more and more banknotes in circulation contain traces of cocaine

Using the terms “banknotes” and “cocaine” in the same sentence is, in itself, alarming. But even more alarming is that almost all banknotes in circulation in a state present tracks Of drug: yet that’s what happens in France, where half of the cash seized by the police contains residues Of narcotic substance. As it reports the Agi, a scientific study conducted by the “experts” of the technical and scientific police of Ecully (Rhône) had already been carried out in 2012; but eleven years later, writes the newspaper Le Monde, the National Gendarmerie confirms that “drug residues are found on almost all the banknotes in circulation in France”.

The analysis took place by comparing around 330 banknotes seized in ten to fifteen court cases and 500 banknotes in “general circulation” issued by the Banque de France during each year. To arrive at these conclusions, the avant-garde laboratory of the National Gendarmerie uses very sophisticated technological means: the banknotes are in fact first “washed” with a solvent which, once recovered and diluted with a “standard type mixture”, is injected into a chromatographic apparatus coupled to a mass spectrometer. The raw data is then analyzed by experts, using programmed reprocessing software to find and quantify traces of six drugs: cocaine, heroin, amphetamines, methamphetamines, ecstasy and THC, the active ingredient in cannabis.

The result is that statistically “over 90% of the banknotes are impregnated with more or less significant traces of narcotic substances”, where generally “the smallest denominations, which circulate more frequently than the large ones, are the most affected”. And this also says a lot about the fact that drug trafficking and consumption “is increasing exponentially”.

