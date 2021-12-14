More and faster trains, better connections, cheaper and easier tickets: with the support of Brussels, the railways throughout Europe will have to quickly catch up with the plane in the coming years.











Certainly at distances of up to 500 kilometers, the train has to beat the plane, according to Brussels, which also understands that it must then entice the traveler. And so there will be trains that run on the main network at least 160, that main network will be doubled by 2030 and tripled by 2050, and the purchase of international train tickets will be made easier. In addition, the VAT will be reduced and the traveler will be entitled to compensation in the event of serious delays, two advantages that are directly copied from aviation. The main network will soon connect 424 important European cities with each other and with ports, airports and important rail hubs. Travel time is significantly shorter. The connected cities are also expected to significantly limit their traffic emissions, with their own mobility plans. After all, the entire rail plan is part of the Green Deal, with which Europe wants to reduce CO2 emissions by at least 55 percent by 2030, in order to become completely climate neutral by 250.

Transport specialists have observed for years that train use in Europe is lagging behind, and this is certainly the case for cross-border travel, according to Brussels. To improve this, existing networks will be linked together to form nine major European networks, with two new lines along the EU’s eastern border and on the western Balkans. The presentation of the Commission’s proposals this afternoon followed an article in this newspaper earlier today that the minimum speed of 160 kilometers per hour is by no means attainable everywhere due to the soft Dutch surface. “For the Netherlands, this would concern the Amsterdam/Brussels (already high speed), Amsterdam/Utrecht/Arnhem and Amsterdam/Utrecht/Amersfoort routes and further to Germany. We do not know whether exactly this same problem is present in more Member States, but there can be all kinds of circumstances that make it difficult to achieve the speed limit. In such cases, a Member State can request an exemption based on a cost-benefit analysis and a description of the impact on interoperability,” the Commission said in a response to this newspaper. But of course it would be better to reinforce the subsurface in such a way that the Netherlands can also reach 160 kilometers per hour on the other main lines. Money for this, for example from the corona recovery plan, is available, according to Brussels. For the rolling stock, for example, the European Investment Bank is also deeply involved in the stock market, with loans of up to 8.7 billion.

Better network of goods transport

When developing the new networks, Brussels is not only thinking of passenger traffic, but also better networks for goods transport, partly in the form of better connected waterways. And of course car traffic also needs to be cleaned up quickly. To achieve this, promised ‘Green Deal’ Commissioner Frans Timmermans, motorists will soon find a charging point for electricity every 60 kilometers and one for hydrogen every 150 kilometers.

