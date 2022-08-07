the world faces an escalating water crisis: pollution, scarcity, degradation of aquatic ecosystems, diseases linked to consumption and poor sanitation… These are just some of the effects of the problem highlighted in the latest report by the UN special rapporteur on human rights and the environment. And this is aggravated by the climate emergency.

We are therefore facing a global water crisis and, linked to it, a global sanitation crisis. Despite the fact that both are human rights recognized by the United Nations, a quarter of the world’s population does not have safe water services and half does not have access to adequate sanitation, according to Unicef ​​data.

In the words of the Secretary General of the United Nations, António Guterres, if we continue to make no progress towards achieving Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) number six (achieve universal and equitable access to drinking water and adequate sanitation and hygiene services), “ we will jeopardize the entire 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development.” And unfortunately, at the current rate of progress, we will not reach that SDG until the next century.

It is, therefore, time to accelerate and strengthen actions in this area, a lever for change in key sectors such as food or health. The Spanish Cooperation must respond to this call and regain its weight as a relevant actor in the global agenda of water and sanitation, in which in the last 15 years it has generated extensive experience, multiple professional capacities and a national and international network of first level.

For this, the first step must be to develop a comprehensive, multidimensional and coherent strategy with the human rights to water and sanitation, which serves as a reference for all cooperation actors. Its application will contribute to the universalization of access to sustainable water and sanitation services and water security, in a context of climate crisis.

According to the WHO, eight out of ten people in the world who lack basic water services live in rural areas.

At the heart of Spanish Cooperation must be the prioritization of the most vulnerable people and groups. Actions should focus on promoting basic services and not so much on promoting large infrastructures, which usually benefit people who already enjoy at least basic access to services in cities and peri-urban areas. In addition, the rural area should focus more attention, because according to the WHO, eight out of ten people who lack basic water services in the world live in rural areas. Likewise, two out of every three people who do not have sanitation services live in these areas.

In addition, it is necessary for Spanish Cooperation to develop and use procedures and tools for the design, monitoring and evaluation of actions from a human rights and gender equality perspective. Likewise, you must ensure that you correctly identify vulnerable groups, with specific tools and indicators, that address inequality gaps and their causes.

Spanish Cooperation has become a relevant and recognized actor in Latin America and the Caribbean, in water and sanitation, thanks to the launch of the Fund for Cooperation on Water and Sanitation in Latin America and the Caribbean (FCAS) in 2008. This instrument , created specifically for the purpose of making the human rights to water and sanitation effective, has had a specific management team and an extensive network of Technical Cooperation Offices in the field. But it is still pending, as indicated by the FCAS Midterm Reviewstrengthen the sustainability of the interventions carried out and cover pending gaps, such as institutional strengthening or gender equality, among others.

Spain came to position itself in 2008 as the seventh world donor in the water sector, but now it ranks 20th out of 30 among OECD donors

Reaching the rural and peri-urban areas of Latin America and the Caribbean must continue to form part of the objectives of the Spanish foreign action agenda in order to maintain a political dialogue at the highest level aimed at reducing inequalities. In addition, actions in fragile contexts must be strengthened, especially in the face of climate change, and the presence in sub-Saharan Africa must be increased if no one is to be left behind. Half of the 771 million people in the world who still lack basic drinking water services live in sub-Saharan Africa. And the number of people without basic sanitation services increased by 50% between 2000 and 2020 in this region, according to the WHO and Unicef.

Although the financial cooperation modality is occupying more space in Spanish Cooperation, in low- and lower-middle income countries, non-reimbursable cooperation should be the predominant modality, following the recommendations of the Development Assistance Committee (CAD) of the OECD. The objective is to avoid an increase in debt in the provision of basic services to the population of countries that are already highly indebted, and to reach the most vulnerable and least visible population, which does not imply profitable or safe investments. For its part, when financial cooperation is used in middle-income countries, like any other instrument of Official Development Assistance (ODA), it must be ensured that they are aligned and contribute effectively to the objectives of sustainable development from a human rights.

These measures have arisen as a result of an investigation, which we have promoted from ONGAWA with the financing of the AECID and the Secretary of State for International Cooperation, in which we propose changes to advance towards greater and better action in the Spanish Cooperation in the field of water and sanitation from a human rights perspective. For this, if Spain wants to take advantage of the experience, capacities and space of influence generated (especially in the last decade) and regain its rightful place among the donor community, it is necessary to once again have funds available that allow an effective and sustainable response .

Spain came to position itself in 2008 as the seventh world donor in the water sector, but now it ranks 20th out of 30 among OECD donors (far from what might be expected based on its GDP). It is time to finish fulfilling the commitment made in 2007 by the Spanish Government to disburse 1,500 million dollars (1,470 million euros) for the Fund for Water and Sanitation in Latin America and the Caribbean – currently just over 800 million have been disbursed – to consolidate results, strengthen sustainability and cover pending gaps. Additionally, to take advantage of the accumulated experience and strengthen the commitment to the people who are being left behind the most, it is necessary to set up a new donation fund for Sub-Saharan Africa.

We are currently in a process of reforming the cooperation system, in which Spanish Cooperation must commit to strategic sectors in order to contribute effectively to the 2030 Agenda. Precisely, the Cooperation Law project, which is currently being processed in Parliament, recognizes the “unique capacities” of the Spanish Cooperation to “promote universal access to water and sanitation”. Let us take advantage of these capacities to advance towards greater and better Spanish Cooperation.

Maria del Mar Rivero is responsible for knowledge of ONGAWA.

Alberto Guijarro is an ONGAWA water and sanitation expert

You can follow PLANETA FUTURO at Twitter, Facebook and Instagramand subscribe here to our ‘newsletter’.