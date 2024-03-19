The Ukraine contact group is discussing further deliveries of ammunition. Democracy is in retreat worldwide. And the IOC is discussing whether Russian athletes will be allowed to take part in the opening of the Olympics. The FAZ newsletter.

Dthe most important thing on Tuesday:

1. Ammunition for Ukraine

2. EU sanctions against settlers

3. Democracy on the decline

4. AI patents on the rise

5. Bicycle Gate: Policewoman in court

6. The Paulskirche constitution returns to the Paulskirche

7. Russian athletes at the Olympic opening?

Base of the Ukraine Contact Group: the American air base in Ramstein, Palatinate

:



Image: Lucas Bäuml



Western government representatives are discussing further aid to Ukraine in Ramstein, Palatinate. The focus is on the procurement of ammunition.

American initiative: The defense ministers of the so-called Ramstein Group are meeting today to discuss further military support for Ukraine. At the meeting at the invitation of American Secretary of State Lloyd Austin, the procurement of ammunition is likely to be a particular topic of discussion. The Ukrainian armed forces have been complaining about a lack of ammunition for some time. Federal Defense Minister Boris Pistorius is also expected in Ramstein.