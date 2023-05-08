The Spanish Society of Allergology and Clinical Immunology (SEAIC) announced in March that those allergic to grass pollen in the Region of Murcia and the rest of the Mediterranean coast would face a “mild spring”, compared to a forecast of “moderate” symptoms in other points of the country. For this prediction, the experts took into account meteorological factors such as rain and the temperature of autumn and winter, which are directly related to pollen concentrations during spring.

The news was surely received with relief by the 278,067 Murcians who, according to the Primary Care Clinical Database (BDCAP), have allergic conjunctivitis, and by the 194,124 who have a diagnosis of allergic rhinitis. The former represent 18% of the Region’s population, and the latter, 12.5%. But the announcement had a nuance: the lower concentrations of grass do not imply that all pollens are behaving in the same way, warns Juan Carlos Miralles, head of the Allergology service at Reina Sofía.

Chenopodium album (weed) Most frequent allergies in the Region in specialist consultations Allergic rhinitis Bronchial asthma Urticaria Medicines Food Atopic dermatitis Hymenoptera (bees and wasps) Most common pollens in the Region Apart from antihistamines to control the symptoms, the only effective treatment is the use of specific immunology, that is, vaccines: 2 routes of administration: See also Real conciliation and labor improvements, keys to the increase in the birth rate 1) Subcutaneous: Employed by the majority 2) Sublingual: Already used by 5% of patients

In fact, and as stated on the SEAIC website, those allergic to cupressaceae (cypress) suffered a pollination peak on March 13 with about 1,200 grains per cubic meter, while in the spring of 2022 the concentration maximum was 524, on March 3.

There have also been peaks this spring with pollen concentrations of urticaceae (parietaria) higher than last year. Of course, last spring the pollination period was higher.

In short, although there have not been high levels of grass, “the situation is more complex. In March we had a fairly relevant peak for cypress and, at the end of that month, for parietaria. Now the pollen concentration of salsola (amaranthacea) is beginning to rise, and the olive tree will soon begin. Spring is not being very bad, but it is not so mild either, ”sums up Juan Carlos Miralles.

In this week, and according to data from the SEAIC, there are low concentrations of pollen from grasses, cupressaceae and shadow plantain. In Cartagena there are already high levels of olive pollen, with more than 200 grains per cubic meter, although not yet in Murcia. Yes, the concentrations of amarantácea are high in both Murcia and Cartagena.

despite the drought



The high temperatures for such a long period, with record values ​​in April, and the lack of rain, are not a problem for the salsola or the olive tree, warns Miralles. The progressive increase in temperatures, the result of global warming, will lead the Region of Murcia to endure “longer pollination periods, with symptoms for allergy sufferers for longer, and with more aggressive pollination peaks,” the expert underlines. Pollution is added to the footprint of climate change. “There is a double effect. On the one hand, exposure to CO2 particles and diesel particles can produce symptoms ‘per se’ by affecting the respiratory system. But, in addition, pollen in areas with a lot of pollution is more aggressive, because it increases the expression of its defense proteins when it comes into contact with diesel particles”, explains the allergist.

The outlook is not encouraging. «Salsolas are plants of semi-desert areas, they grow in places with very little water. Its presence will increase and its pollination periods will lengthen,” says Miralles.

The Spanish Society of Allergology and Clinical Immunology (SEAIC) has expressed its concern about the effects of climate change.