A second athlete has written to the Directorate General of Sports and the Office of the Juvenile Prosecutor alleging that he was harassed and humiliated by two coaches at the Center for Technology in the Balearic Islands.

He attended the CTEIB in 2019 and 2020 and told the National Police that he witnessed various alleged episodes that were reported a few days ago by a girl who also attended the Center.

In the letter, he claims that when he stopped for a rest during a training session in Santa Maria, one of the coaches was eating a banana and threw the skin of the fruit in his face, then laughed.

He also claims that when he had a bike puncture in Marratxí, the coach refused to help him and that while the other students returned to the CTEIB, he had to walk back alone, despite the fact that he was a minor at the time.

The allegations against the two coaches are being investigated by the National Police.