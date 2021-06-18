Israel carried out bombing raids in the Gaza Strip during the night from Thursday to Friday. According to the Israeli army, it was in retaliation for so-called incendiary balloons released from the area in the past three days. As far as is known, no deaths have been reported, the AP news agency reported.

The airstrike is the second since a ceasefire signed last month between the Israeli army and Hamas after the conflict flared up. It Israeli army states fired on military targets, including a missile launch pad. Shortly after the bombing, the air raid siren went off in Israel, presumably because objects were fired at Israel from the Gaza Strip.

The Israeli army says it is preparing for “various scenarios”, including a return of hostilities. During the night from Tuesday to Wednesday, Israel also carried out bombing raids on the Gaza Strip, which at the time would also involve retaliation for incendiary balloons.

truce

In May, 11 days of fighting between the Israeli army and Hamas left 242 dead, according to the UN. During that period, thousands of rockets were fired from the Gaza Strip, most of which were taken down by Israeli anti-aircraft fire.

The new Israeli government led by Naftali Bennett, who took office on Sunday, has been dealing with a lot of tension this week. A controversial flag march was staged last Tuesday, during which nationalist Israelis marched through East Jerusalem in protest. In the run-up to this, 27 were injured when police fired rubber bullets at Palestinian counter-protesters.

Also read: Israel’s new government immediately gets its baptism of fire

