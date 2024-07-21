The heat“with increasingly higher average temperatures in Italy not only do they cause the proliferation of insectsincreasing their population, but making them increasingly aggressive both towards humans and the environmentcreating ideal habitats for alien species that are increasingly rapidly spreading across our territory”. This is stated in a note by Italian Society of Environmental Medicine (Sima)which today released a practical guide to defend oneself from bites and stings and to help citizens intervene correctly in the event of contact.

“The episodes of wasp and hornet stings are increasing in recent days, a trend directly linked to the heat waves that have affected our country – explains the president Alessandro Miani – The higher temperatures make these insects particularly irritablewhich defend their nests with greater aggressiveness. The heat accelerates the development of insects, which therefore need more food and water, bringing them into contact with humans more and more often and increasing the number of cases of bites and attacks. It is good to remember that Every year in Italy up to 20 people die due to wasp and hornet stingsand as many as 2 out of 100 people develop allergic reactions following a hymenoptera sting. The increase in average temperatures, then, together with the globalization of trade, causes the spread of new animal species such as Asian bugs, African grasshoppers, Japanese beetles, red antswhich find their ideal habitat in our increasingly warmer territory. Insects that devastate crops, generating damage estimated at over a billion euros per year”.

To help citizens protect themselves from bites and stings, intervening correctly in case of contact with insects, Sima has created a guide with advice, species by species. Here are the main entries.

TICKS – Their habitat is represented by places rich in grassy and shrubby vegetation, where the climate is cool and humid. The carbon dioxide emitted by the human body attracts these parasites that can attach themselves to our skin to suck blood. Ticks can be vectors of diseases transmitted to humans such as Lyme borreliosis, ehrlichiosis, rickettsial spotted fever, tularemia, Q fever, babesiosis, viral encephalitis and also Crimean-Congo hemorrhagic fever. How to defend yourself: wear light-colored clothing that makes it easier to spot ticks, cover your arms and legs, avoid rubbing the grass along the edge of paths, do not go into areas where the grass is tall. Use products against ticks on pets. What to do in case of a bite: never use alcohol, gasoline, acetone, trichloroethylene, ammonia, oil or grease, or hot objects. The tick must be removed gently with tweezers, taking the utmost care not to crush the body of the tick, to avoid regurgitation which would increase the possibility of transmission of pathogens. After removal, disinfect the area, avoiding touching the tick with bare hands. If symptoms of illness appear (fever, headache, weakness, joint pain) contact your doctor immediately.

TIGER MOSQUITO – In our country there are about 60 species of mosquitoes, compared to the more than 3000 present in the entire world. Among these, the most fearsome is the tiger mosquito, which proliferates in places where there are collections of water (buckets, watering cans, saucers, drains, manholes, etc.). Among the diseases transmitted to humans by these mosquitoes, there are some very serious ones, such as the dengue virus (DENV), chikungunya (CHIKV) and yellow fever (YFV). How to defend yourself: eliminate their habitat, avoiding accumulations of water in saucers, watering cans, bins, etc.; water gardens and plants directly with hoses; treat the external parts of houses where water collects every 7-10 days with specific products for domestic use; use repellents against the tiger mosquito based on active ingredients including deet and icaridin. In closed places use electric vaporizers against mosquitoes, keeping the rooms well ventilated. What to do in case of a bite: do not scratch, so as to avoid spreading the urticating substance present around the bite injected by the mosquito; use specific products that relieve itching, easily available on the market; place an ice cube on the bite. In case of particularly significant swelling, consult your pharmacist or doctor.

BEES, WASPS AND HORNETS – Bee, wasp and hornet stings cause, in most cases, a local reaction due to the venom injected by the hymenopteran, with a skin manifestation of a few centimeters in diameter, pain, redness and swelling. The most aggressive are wasps, whose natural habitat is represented by trees, roof spaces, piles of wood, stagnant water, bushes, waste collectors. About 10% of people stung by these insects have serious reactions such as generalized urticaria, nausea, vomiting, dyspnea and difficulty breathing, drop in blood pressure. In some cases, a real anaphylactic shock can occur with a serious drop in blood pressure that can even lead to death. How to defend yourself: install mosquito nets on doors and windows; ensure proper waste and food management; avoid the uncontrolled abandonment of organic substances (especially sugars, meats, and other protein substances) that are highly attractive to bees, wasps, and hornets; stay calm and never try to chase them away with sudden hand movements, which can induce the insect to sting. What to do in the event of a sting: in the event of a bee sting, it is necessary to remove the stinger immediately, using tweezers; for all stings, apply ice to reduce the inflammation produced by the venom; do not scratch to avoid introducing bacteria that can cause an infection; if the reaction is extensive, immediately use a cortisone and an antihistamine. If the reaction is serious, it is necessary to call the emergency room promptly.