Will the vaccines against coronavirus due to virus mutations? Some startups are trying to make drugs that would be effective for years. But, for now, there are no guarantees that this track is going to be successful.

“They could protect for several years,” Alexis Peyroles, head of OSE Immunotherapeutics, told AFP, referring to a vaccine project on which this French startup has begun to carry out clinical trials.

It is about creating a vaccine that resists the appearance of the variants, that is, the new strains of the coronavirus that are different from those that were taken into account to develop the first vaccines.

Questions without answer

It is one of the big unknowns of the epidemic: to what extent will the vaccines that are administered today, such as the American Pfizer, continue to be effective when the variants multiply?

So far they seem to hold up well, but even the director of Pfizer, Albert Bourla, considers probable that once a year a new updated dose of the vaccine will be necessary.

Several biotech companies are looking for vaccines that can protect against new coronavirus mutations. Photo: AFP

Faced with this challenge, several biotech companies are pursuing a different track: first by stimulating T lymphocytes, which detect and kill already infected cells, rather than targeting the virus itself.

Current vaccines first target the production of antibodies, which recognize and destroy the virus directly, before it infects a cell. This does not mean that these vaccines do not elicit a T cell response, but it is not the priority.

Theoretically, T lymphocytes have several advantages over antibodies. They can survive longer in the body and react to components of the virus that are much less likely to mutate than those detected by antibodies.

Syringes with doses of the coronavirus vaccine. The new strains are causing concern. Photo: AP

Ongoing projects

In France, OSE tracks the “T response”, as does Osivax, which even promises a “universal” vaccine that could respond to any potential variant. The State finances them with millions of euros.

These are isolated projects because few laboratories believe in a universal vaccine. Of the almost 400 anticovid vaccine projects registered by the World Health Organization (WHO), only a few bet on this eventual solution.

The most advanced is that of the American ImmunityBio, which published quite encouraging but still very preliminary results last month.

Because the reality of these vaccines is still very uncertain. Neither of these groups is proposing one before next year, and many scientists doubt that this track will be successful.

Some wonder if it is not an illusion to want to respond in advance to the future emergence of new strains.

“When there is a mass vaccination it is in itself (…) a pressure that can lead the virus to evolve to escape the vaccine, whatever it may be,” British virologist Julian Tang, who considers it “a double edged sword “.

The other big question is: To what extent will our body resist the virus if we make it respond with T lymphocytes?

“I have doubts about the efficacy of such a vaccine,” French virologist Yves Gaudin told AFP.

Lymphocytes and antibodies work in tandem. If the response through antibodies has not been triggered, the T lymphocytes “will not do much good,” he insisted. He believes that the ideal is an effective vaccine on both levels.

Double protection

But if these new vaccines see the light, will be injected, at least in Europe and the United States, to people who have already received current vaccines. Therefore your antibodies will be ready.

It is the argument of Peyroles (OSE Immunotherapeutics) to affirm that his vaccine, if the results are positive, will be in demand.

With this vaccine, “the defense achieved thanks to the initial vaccines is completed and expanded, in coverage and duration,” he explains.

It also argues that it would protect people with difficulties to develop antibodies because, for example, they suffer from diabetes or certain types of cancer.

By Julien Dury

CB