TVS Motor has launched the Apache RTR 200 4V bike with Supermoto ABS in India. The ex-showroom price of this bike in Delhi is Rs 1,23,500. This variant of TVS Apache RTR 200 4V is about Rs. 5,000 cheaper than its dual-channel ABS variant. The dual-channel ABS variant has an ex-showroom price of Rs 1,28,550 in Delhi. However, apart from the new braking system, no changes have been made to the bike. Apache RTR 200 dual channel ABS variant with BS6 engine is available for sale from November 2019.The Apache RTR 200 4V motorcycle with Supermoto ABS features full-LED headlamps, sharp tank extensions. This bike is coming in Pearl White and Gloss Black in 2 color options. The bike features a digital instrument panel with SmartXconnect technology, which allows the rider to connect his or her smartphone to the instrument console and allows it to perform functions such as telephony, lean angle mode and turn-by turn navigation. Apart from this, the Feather Touch and Glide Through Technology have been given in the TVS Apache RTR 200 4V bike.

No change in bike except for new braking system

197.75cc single-cylinder engine in the bike



The TVS Apache RTR 200 4V bike has a BS6 compliant 197.75cc single-cylinder, oil-cooled engine. The engine in the bike generates power of 20bhp at 8,500 rpm and peak torque of 17Nm at 7,500 rpm. The bike has a 5-speed gearbox with RT-slipper clutch. The new Apache RTR 200 4V variant also has a Bluetooth-enabled LCD instrument cluster.