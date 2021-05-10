It has been a while since we have a television series based on Dragon ball superHowever, the manga has not stopped serializing and we also already had a movie that made Broly canon. What could follow?

In order to Akira toriyama (and surely Toyotarou) the work does not finish and a second movie of Dragon ball super in which they must supervise a lot to make it a worthy product for all fans of the series.

Now, the details are scarce, we don’t even have a trailer like in the last installment, but, we do have the declarations of Akira toriyama that fill us with hope to see a product that is worth the Dragon Ball Super.

‘I shouldn’t talk much about the project yet, but be prepared for some very extreme and entertaining fights that will introduce an unexpected character.‘, He says Akira toriyama on the official site of Dragon ball.

‘We will chart uncharted territory in terms of visual aesthetics to give audiences an incredible journey, so I hope everyone is looking forward to seeing this movie.a, ‘added Toriyama in his message about the new movie.

So there will be no Dragon Ball Super movie with Moro or Granolah?

As we mentioned previously, the new movie of Dragon ball super It is already in its production stage, however, we do not have any details about the plot and the characters that could come out.

What Toriyama does tell us is that we will have great fights from an unexpected character. That is to say that Son Gohan will be the one who fights in a spectacular way, since we did not see him in Dragon Ball Super: Broly.

We can expect a lot of things, but what perhaps we should take into account is that both the Moro arc and the Granolah arc could be overlooked and we would not see them in an animated production. Or at least that is what it seems.

We will be aware of all the news that comes out of this next film based on the original manga that Akira Toriyama and Toyotaro make together.

