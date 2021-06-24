The vaccination campaign against Covid-19 won the reinforcement of 300 thousand units of Janssen/Johnson&Johnson this Thursday (24). With the application of a single dose, the immunizations were anticipated by the government.

“By September, 160 million Brazilians should receive a dose of hope in their arms”, says the Minister of Health, Marcelo Queiroga.

The vaccines are part of a contract for 38 million doses between the Federal Government and Janssen. The Janssen batch should be delivered to the states and the Federal District in the coming days.

The definition of distribution is carried out weekly in meetings with the National Council of Health Secretaries (Conass) and the National Council of Municipal Health Secretaries (Conasems).

According to the Ministry of Health, more than 128 million doses of Covid-19 vaccines were distributed by contracted laboratories. More than 91.5 million doses have already been applied, and almost 42% of the target population of 160 million Brazilians has already received the first dose of the vaccine. According to the folder, there are more than 67 million Brazilians with this stage of the vaccine cycle completed.

