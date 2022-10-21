Should the British Conservatives come to a duel between former Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and former Prime Minister Boris Johnson, the former would currently be the British favourite.

That’s according to a new poll. However, neither of them have yet signed up to run for the premiership that has been left vacant by the vociferous departure of Liz Truss. A representative survey by bureau Opinium study found that 44 percent of British adults would vote for Sunak in a duel, and only 31 percent for Johnson.

If it came to a decisive duel between Sunak and Penny Mordaunt, 45 percent would vote for Sunak, compared to just 23 percent for Mordaunt, the leader of the House of Commons. Mordaunt was the first candidate to declare today that she is running to replace Truss. She is the bookmakers’ third favorite after former Treasury Secretary Sunak, who just finished second behind Truss and thus Johnson last summer.

The latter certainly does not have his hands free. An investigation is still ongoing into whether Johnson lied to parliament while in office. This could lead to his suspension as a Member of Parliament, which immediately puts him without a chance in the race to 10 Downing Street, the official residence of the British Prime Minister. If there were a decisive duel between Mordaunt and Johnson, 36 percent of the public would vote for Mordaunt and 33 percent for Johnson. It is of course not up to the general British public who will become the new leader, but it is up to the 172,000 members of the British Conservative Party, or 0.3 percent of British voters, to vote on this.

Call for general elections

Opposition members meanwhile are calling in vain for general elections to get out of this chaos. Those elections would be bad for the ruling Conservatives. Rarely has there been such bungling in Westminster and rarely have Conservative politicians been ridiculed. And that as millions of Britons struggle to make ends meet as the cost of groceries, fuel and other basic necessities skyrockets and record inflation pushes mortgage rates up. Ongoing strikes illustrate the growing dissatisfaction and there is also the threat of a recession.

Boris Johnson (right) and Rishi Sunak, both of whom are frequently mentioned but have yet to apply as candidates. © AFP



Johnson one of the favorites

Johnson himself has not stated that he will participate, but British bookmakers have named him one of the favourites. It would be the most astonishing comeback in recent British parliamentary history, as the extremely polarizing Johnson was forced to resign just three months ago amid scandals. Despite this, Johnson is still hailed by some conservatives as an unparalleled voter. He is more popular with the party's broad constituency than most Conservative MPs – and he has been reviled by some for the chaos and scandal that marred his tenure.

Pud leader Michael Howard begged the party not to return to the “psychodrama” of the Johnson era. “He had his chance and it didn’t work out,” Howard said. There are also Conservatives who go further and threaten to resign their party membership if ‘Bojo’ returns. Rob Ford, a political science professor at the University of Manchester, warned Johnson fans that the British electorate in general has not forgotten the many scandals surrounding Johnson – and he no longer has the appeal he once had. “We know that the public doesn’t like him, he can’t govern, he absolutely cannot unite his party. It will be a disaster. It will fail.”

Nominations close Monday afternoon

Nominations for a new leader close on Monday afternoon and candidates will need the signatures of 100 of the 357 Conservative deputies, meaning a maximum of three candidates. Conservative MPs will vote to eliminate one of the three, then hold an 'advised' vote on the latter two. The party's 172,000 members then get to decide between the two finalists in an online vote. The new leader and prime minister is expected to be elected on October 28. Popular Defense Secretary Ben Wallace, who was touted as a possible contender, ruled himself out of the race on Friday.

