The assignment of Jon Morcillo to Real Valladolid It has been streamlined in recent hours once the three parties seemed condemned to understand each other for a few days. Marcelino García Toral gave the green light to the operation before the extreme desire of the left-handed winger, who wants to have minutes at José Zorrilla in view of the fact that his role at Athletic is secondary. He needs to vindicate himself at 23 years old.

In the next few hours the agreement will be made public and Morcillo would no longer travel to Pamplona with the Athletic expedition for this Monday in El Sadar. Nico Serrano He will occupy his place as an alternative to the left wing of the attack. Pacheta, Real Valladolid coach, will have an alternative to boost his team and boost his set pieces. He does not arrive in time for the stake this Sunday against Leganés, curiously the other team that had requested his loan.