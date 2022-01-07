A few days ago, as if not enough had already happened, Morbius has been postponed: the film, which was due to come out last year and which we will see now in April, however, may have been postponed for a reason related to script or other reasons. There is a possibility that this postponement is due to the insertion of Andrew Garfield within the film, with some reshoots and a series of scenes that would confirm his presence.

Obviously, from now on there will be big spoilers on Spider-Man: No Way Home, so only continue if you intend.

Obviously this is a rumor, almost a theory, but let’s continue in order: in the trailer for Morbius the logo of the Oscorp, the same one found within the Amazing Spider-Man movies. If we then go to see that the film of GarfieldActually, it’s 8 years ago, and Sony hasn’t worked on any Spider-Man other than Holland’s, it wouldn’t be that hard to reopen some sort of Sony Spider-Verse unattached to the MCU.

Basically, seeing the ending of Spider-Man: No Way Home it seems easy to make an assumption: if on the one hand we have Tom Holland’s Spider-Man, with his new (old) costume and without any technology, what is left of other universes after the events of the film is just a small piece of Venom . On the other hand, we have Garfield’s Spider-Man inside a universe that could contain Venom, Morbius, and who knows what other character.

This theory is then supported by the words of Leto left some time ago, where he had confirmed that Morbius it will be in a much larger universe. “If you’ve seen the Spider-Man: No Way Home trailer, you’ll know the multiverse is open and there are plenty of opportunities for the villains to come together and pursue their sinister intentions.” The postponement, therefore, could really allow us to open a sort of Sony Spider-Verse which, despite disconnected from the Marvel Cinematic Universe, would be part of the same multiverse, would allow the animated Spider-Man to enter the equation and, finally, would have the approval of Marvel Studios and Kevin Feige.

Furthermore, all this would not exclude any reunion of some kind, perhaps for mega crossover events. Directed by Daniel Espinosa, Morbius will have Jared Leto as protagonist: alongside him, Matt Smith, Adria Arjona, Jared Harris, Al Madrigal and Tyrese Gibson. The film will be released on April 1, 2022.