The latest tape Sony and Marvel Studios with Jared Leto, “Morbius,” despite poor reviews, earned $39.1 million in its opening weekend in U.S. theaters and an additional $44.9 million in 62 other countries, 42 of them being number 1 at the box office. Worldwide, the film, which cost about 75 million dollars, adds about 84 million dollars of collection.

Some important markets are still missing in which “Morbius” has not been released this past weekend, including Holland, Hong Kong or China where it is not yet confirmed that it will be put on the screen as it happened to “Spider-man: no way home”, since it was not seen in theaters in that country, which did not prevent it from becoming the sixth most popular film box office of all time.

YOU CAN SEE: What streaming platform will the movie “Morbius” arrive on?

surprise for many

The data from “Morbius” come as a surprise, as it was expected to gross only about $50 million in the United States in its opening weekend, which would have made it the worst opening for a live-action film related to the world of Spider-Man. What is clear is that the bad reviews received have not weighed when the public comes to theaters to see it.

Morbius with Jared Leto connects to all of the Spider-Man universes. Photo: Composition / Sony Pictures.

What is “Morbius” about?

The film tells the story of the origins of Michael Morbyus, a doctor who was born with a strange blood disease. After years of research, he finds the cure in bats, but this becomes a curse when he begins to have an insatiable desire to drink human blood.

“Morbius” has been one of the films that has suffered the most from the pandemic. Originally, the film was going to be released in July 2020, but COVID-19 caused it to be delayed up to six times. Finally, the title has seen the light this year.

YOU CAN SEE: “Morbius”, post-credit scene: Spider-Verse character confirms the Sinister Six?

Trailer for “Morbius”