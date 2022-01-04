This time it wasn’t in the air, but it finally happened: Morbius has been officially postponed. The date, which was previously linked to the first month of this 2022, has now instead become April 1: unfortunately it is not a joke, but a postponement of a few months due – probably – always to Covid.

Morbius is no stranger to the postponement: already from its initial release date, which was March 2021, the film starring Jared Leto it has undergone several relaunches as regards the date, arriving in July, October and finally January. Now, hoping this will be the last, the film will officially release on April 1, 2022.

One of Marvel’s most enigmatic and haunted characters, the anti-hero Michael Morbius, arrives on the big screen starring Academy Award®-winning actor Jared Leto. Infected with a rare and dangerous blood disease, determined to save anyone who is destined to suffer his own fate, Dr. Morbius attempts a desperate bet. What initially appears to be a success soon turns out to be a potentially more dangerous remedy than the disease itself.

The film will have as protagonist Jared Leto in the role of Morbius then, one of the most iconic enemies of Spider-Man: alongside him there will also be Matt Smith, Adria Arjona, Jared Harris, Al Magrigal and Tyrese Gibson.