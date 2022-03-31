“Morbius” It is one of the most anticipated films for this 2022 and, after the delay of its original release date, waiting to see it in national theaters has just a few hours left. Within all the expectations surrounding the film starring Jared Leto, an important component was its publicity.

In addition to an original advertising campaign created in Madrid, in which Sony Pictures collaborated with two influencers to simulate an invasion of bats in the city’s subway, the production is present in Milan with a brilliant 3D advertisement. In this one you can see the villain of Spider-Man come to life, ripping the poster and growling at the viewers.

Advertising of “Morbius” in Madrid. Photo: Sony Pictures

The computerized piece fits perfectly with what the film seeks to convey regarding the transformation of Morbius in Sony’s first foray into Marvel’s vampires. This stunning ad reinforces the dark theme surrounding a protagonist struggling against his own sinister impulses.

About “Morbius”

“Morbius” is a film directed by Daniel Espinosa. It will be released on March 31 in Peru and on April 1 in the United States. Set in the Spider-Man universe, it is about Dr. Michael Morbius, a renowned biochemist who suffers from a strange disease in his blood. For this reason, he decides to investigate bats and experience the results in his body, not knowing that he would become one of Marvel’s most powerful anti-heroes.