“Morbius”, the film directed by Daniel Espinosa, arrives in theaters after a long wait. The delays in its premiere, caused by COVID-19, tested the patience of fans and we will finally see the result on the big screen.

Starring Jared Leto, the film had every reason to justify the hype. However, critics drastically lowered expectations prior to its release. Now, a new problem afflicts the production: the two post-credits scenes were leaked.

Spoiler alert.

Since the first official trailer was released, it was revealed that Adrian Toomes appeared in the film, hinting that the Spider-Verse was real. As if these were not enough data, these scenes confirmed that the Marvel Studios and Sony movies are connected thanks to the multiverse seen in Spider-Man: no way home.

The first sequence shows the appearance of the villain (Michael Keaton) in a cell, as if he had been brought from the original MCU. The curious thing is that the event is covered by the news of the city.

For the first time, Morbius reaches the big screen and the result does not have great expectations. Photo: Sony

In the second we see Michael Morbius driving in a field to meet none other than Vulture. The villain’s goal is to recruit him to form the Sinister Six.

What is the movie about?

The story introduces us to Dr. Michael Morbius, a biochemist who suffers from a rare disease in his blood. To find a cure, he will experiment on bats and become infected, a situation that would make him one of Marvel’s most powerful anti-heroes.