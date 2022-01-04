Morbius continues to be postponed from Sony, therefore this new shift of the exit date from the company, although the last time seemed to be the final one.

However, this is a rather substantial delay, given that it changes the release date by more than two months, bringing it from January 28 toApril 1, 2022, thus continuing the tradition of postponements for the new Sony film with Jared Leto, linked to the universe of Spider-Man.

The decision was reported by Variety magazine, which it claims was made by Sony strategically, to try to maximize box office revenue.

Although there is still no official communication about it, it is likely that the mount of the threat of the Omicron variant of the Covid pushed Sony to seek a moment of greater tranquility to launch the film at the cinema, also considering that this can count on a decidedly less appeal than Spider-Man: No Way Home which in the meantime has instead become the most successful Sony film.

Directed by Daniel Espinosa and written by Matt Sazama and Burk Sharpless, Morbius has Jared Leto starring noting Matt Smith and Loxias Crown, as well as Adria Arjona and Jared Harris. The film had been postponed by Sony as early as January 2021, then later postponed again in April last year until this latest update.