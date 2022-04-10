Morbius did not hold up: in the second week of screening in theaters the film underwent the second worst drop in collections ever for a live action movie dedicated to characters Marvel or A.D.

THE results of the debut had given good hope: despite the many negative reviews, Morbius exceeded 100 million dollars, but evidently this feedback was mostly the result of curiosity and attachment to the superhero brand.

Specifically, the drop in receipts during the second week of programming was equal to 74%which means the film only took home 10.2 million dollars.

Sincerely sorry for Jared Letowhich after the much criticized Joker of Suicide Squad has failed to redeem itself, at least in the context of film productions based on superhero comics.

The reviews of Morbius published so far speak of one mediocre film in practically every aspect, from the story to the special effects, passing through the characterization of the characters.