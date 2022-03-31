Introducing a “new” character in an already proven supply chain is never easy. They know it well in the Marvel house and at the same time from Sonycompanies that have to replenish the ranks of their heroes and anti-heroes that rage in the various known universes. Morbius, which a little while ago we defined “new character” in quotation marks because a large number of readers of the printed media have already known for some time, makes his appearance in a film dedicated to his origins, which although they are (as usual) distanced from comic books, are coherent and well structured. The journey of the hero (or of the anti-hero in this case) is not trivial and has strong colors: let’s follow together in this review of Morbius the compelling cinecomic in dark colors.

Doctor to vampire

Doctor Michael Morbius (Jared Leto) is a brilliant scientist who works on important scientific research on rare genetic diseases. He is a humble man, refuses Nobel Prizes for science and dedicates himself to caring for others as well as caring for himself as he too is suffering from an apparently incurable “disease”. To assist him in his quest to find a cure, he has two valid allies: longtime friend Loxias Crown (Matt Smith) who also plays the role of patron of research being affected by the same problem as our hero; Dr. Martine Bancroft (Adria Arjona) who has always followed Michael’s work, sometimes acting as an assistant and also as a “talking cricket” trying to instill a minimum of consciousness on our “mad” scientist. But after all, it is the physical condition of the doctor that makes him reckless. After years of research it seems to be finally there a cure that, however, has unexpected side effects, to the point that our Doctor Morbius finds himself transformed into a vampire: not a common vampire after all, but not even the one capable of transforming into a wolf, mist or bat that you can imagine. We do not reveal anything else about the plot that is perhaps the Achilles heel of the title, we can instead tell you that, however pretext, it is not bad at all.

A vampire in the Spider-Verse

As we know, after the events of Spider-Man: No Way Home (we recommend our review if you haven’t read it yet) the world knows the presence of a multiverse and in the case of Doctor Morbius him plays in what is called Spider-Versea universe with a single Spider-Man (apparently the one played by Andrew Garfield judging by a billboard that appears in the film) as the main hero. Tessiragnatele does not appear in this film but is mentioned several times. New York is always dark in this film curated by Daniel Espinosa, dense with a fog that often obscures even the neon lights that rage everywhere. This represents in a certain sense the mind and state of mind of the protagonist, divided between doing the right thing, recovering from his illness and not harming others although he soon realizes that bloodlust is no small problem. Between the rain, the wind and the fog a 90s-style plot unfolds which, although it follows the stylistic features of the past, is raw, at times noir and horror with some artfully crafted jumpscare. The film does not end in ridicule and there are very few jokes to laugh at (it was even now!) So don’t expect the same lightness of Venom to understand us. Jared Leto really embodies a great vampire: he never seems to get old and sports a physique that goes from the terminally ill to the very gym with an embarrassing ease: his performance remains beyond convincing although the same cannot be said of Matt Smith, who is banal and not very credible in the role of patron. Tyrese Gibson retires the role of the comic character linked to the Fast and Furious franchise, ed he plays an FBI detective in exemplary fashionalthough his screen minutes were quite limited.

Bare-toothed morbius

Morbius is a cinecomic who returns to take himself seriously, touching strong colors and plunging us into an oblivion of darkness and rot. The computer graphics are not the best and like Venom the most excited scenes are not always very clear to the viewer. The plot is simple and understandable to allwhich is not necessarily a flaw though, it is really only Jared Leto to carry on the film, as all the other characters will most likely forget them when they leave the theater.