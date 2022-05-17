Morbiusthe movie with Jared Leto produced by Sony and set in the Spider-Man universe, it is shown in a video published by IGN which includes the first nine minutes of the film.

Destroyed by reviews in the international press, Morbius made a very good debut at the box office but then suffered the second worst slump ever for a Marvel or DC film and is preparing to land on digital platforms in the hope of catching up.

The situation at one point seemed so bad that there were rumors that Sony would have any references to it removed Spider-Man in the film, not wanting the two products to be associated.

Who knows, maybe these first nine minutes will convince you otherwise, pushing you to recover the vision of Morbius in Blu-Ray or in streaming even if you may have snubbed it at the cinema.