“Morbius”, the film directed by Daniel Espinoza, came to theaters to divide the criticism of the fans. Although the reviews catalog it as a disaster, it led the North American box office giving rise to more sequels than the followers of the famous vampire predicted after the open ending of the feature film.

However, this news does not have so excited to matt smith, interpreter of Loxias Crown, the villain who surprised the protagonist and viewers. The reason is that he would prefer to bring Doctor Who to life again if given the opportunity to choose between the two roles.

“Dr. Who is the best in the world. I mean, that doesn’t mean I wouldn’t love to be in a ‘Morbius’ sequel with Jared Leto, because I would. However, the Doctor is the Doctor. Insuperable. The best on the planet ”, he declared during the press tour of the tape.

It should be noted that Loxias Crown would have died permanently at the end of the film. For this reason, the chances of his return are much more remote than those of the return of the “Lord of time”.

The worst rated movie in the MCU

On Rotten Tomatoes, “Morbius” has an 11% approval rating based on 229 reviews. This is how it becomes the worst rated film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

“Damn, with uninspired effects, rote performances, and a meaningless limited story, this grim mess remains an attempt,” the critical consensus ruled.