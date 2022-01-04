Morbius, the Sony Pictures film starring Jared Leto, has delayed its premiere for a couple more months, so it will take time to reach theaters during this 2022. This is the fifth delay of the film, which has been postponed since July 2020, because in the beginning it suffered from like other films the difficulties of the pandemic. When will the Spider-Man villain feature film be released?

After the success of Venom, the next great Spider-Man villain in the Sony Universe would be the vampire. Morbius. However, it seems that luck has not accompanied the film project.

YOU CAN SEE: Morbius: Filters complete plot of the film [SPOILERS]

Morbius was originally scheduled for July 31, 2020, but due to the COVID-19 health crisis, its arrival had to be postponed.

Morbius before transformation. Photo: Sony Pictures

Later, the film was proposed for March 2021, but its premiere was modified for October of the same year. Then, it was changed to January 21 of this 2022 and again to the 28 of the same month.

YOU CAN SEE: Morbius: time duration of the film starring Jared Leto revealed

When will Morbius be released?

Morbius, the movie starring Jared Leto, will now arrive on April 1, 2022. It is hoped that after so many changes in its release date, the film will not be delayed again.

Morbius will place Jared Leto and Jared Harris as the protagonists. Photo: Sony Pictures

The film belongs to Sony’s Spider-Man Universe, where the two feature films of Venom (Matt Hardy) are located and is directed by Daniel Espinosa.