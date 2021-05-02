Again, fans will have to wait to see Jared Leto star in his iconic villain role in Morbius, a film that was planned to be released on January 21, 2022.

According to a recent report by Box Office Pro magazine (via Comic Book), Sony Pictures altered the film’s release in theaters until a week later. That is, fiction will arrive on January 28 of the same year .

At the moment, it is known that the change is only for the public of USA; however, we will have to wait for what new information the production company will provide regarding the release of the feature film in other countries.

This would be the sixth time that Morbius has postponed its release in theaters, as Sony Pictures’ initial plan was to bring the film to the big screen on July 10, 2020, but due to the coronavirus pandemic, the release was delayed. tape three more times to the current date.

Morbius – trailer

Who is Morbius?

The doctor. Michael morbius is a scientist who worked on blood diseases. After learning that he suffered from a strange malady, her research reached obsessive levels. Thus, he began to study different species of bloodsucking bats.

This causes him to have an accident during an experiment, which turns him into a being that resembles the vampires of popular tradition. The abilities the character has are superhuman strength, agility, speed, stamina, increased reflexes, and accelerated healing.