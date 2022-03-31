Physically transforming for his roles, whether under kilos of makeup or staying on the bone, Jared Leto likes very much, that applauded Joker in ‘Zack Snyder’s Justice League’, whose charisma was diminished in editing previously in ‘Squad suicide’. There are many histrionic roles defended by this man with a thousand faces who probably accepted the proposal to play Morbius, a character from the Marvel catalog that is as attractive as it is little known to the general public. It is appreciated that they dare to adapt less popular comics, showing some creative risk, this time under the umbrella of Sony, along the lines of ‘Venom’.

The project has gone through an uncertain journey, due to its very nature and due to the jolts of the damn pandemic, but it is finally making its debut on the conventional exhibition circuit, casting some doubt about its reception, as happened in its day with the vindicatable ‘Los new mutants’, which was totally out of the usual formula. Apparently, the proposal may seem more like a horror movie than another adaptation of the superhero genre. Part of the starting box like a rare bird, waiting for its repercussion in the unpredictable box office. Getting into the matter, the protagonist is closer to the tragic figure of the antihero than to that of a champion of good to use. In fact, his extraordinary abilities seem like a curse. He is a cool vampire who is torn between good and evil, between life and death, due to his thirst for blood.

Video.



Trailer for ‘Morbius’.



Leto’s mutation in ‘Morbius’ is not only physical, it is also emotional, functioning as the main claim of a film that crosses several genres, showing a sinister side. The ‘Dallas Buyers Club’ and ‘The House of Gucci’ actor plays Doctor Michael Morbius, a top chemist who suffers from a rare blood disease. In one of his experiments in search of a cure, he becomes an undead with an enormous vitality that also entails enjoying the virtues of various powers as sensational as they are spectacular. The singular vampire has an enormous force and a speed to take away the hiccups, among other eccentricities. But the price to pay for feeling alive is not flattering.

Matt Smith, Adria Arjona, Jared Harris, Al Madrigal and Tyrese Gibson accompany a dedicated Leto under the command of Daniel Espinosa, creator of ‘El niño 44’, a period thriller freely inspired by the crimes of the serial killer Andréi Chikatilo, known as “the Butcher of Rostov”, convicted of murdering and maiming 52 women and children in Soviet Russia. Of his harvest is also ‘The guest’, with Denzel Washington acting as a former undercover agent who seems to want to change sides with Ryan Reynolds, and ‘Life’, whose premise in outer space scandalously referred to ‘Alien’. Here he strives to offer a dark show that will disconcert anyone who goes to see another movie from the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

From the outset, the reviews are being disastrous, which can mean a plus in certain cinephagous circles. Let us remember that the starting character was created by Roy Thomas with a design by Gil Kane and first came to light in the early 70s with an image of a villain, like Dracula’s lookalike, although he does not share all the characteristics of the myth. by Bram Stoker. His appearance on paper responded to the end of the ban on including macabre and supernatural themes in cartoons.

‘Morbius’ expresses a common premise in fantastic cinema, the concept of a monster that is seen at a crossroads, in this case ethical and personal. To survive he has to cross many limits. “Morbius is looking for a cure for his illness,” says the director. “He’s going to find her, no matter what it costs him or society. And in the process he ends up becoming something he detests. He has to accept the darkness inside of him, and that’s a very nice thing. That is his strength, what makes him unique ». There are action scenes and abundant visual effects to the delight of those who approach the film free of prejudice.

Jared Leto and Adria Arjona in ‘Morbius’.



“It’s the character’s inherent humanity that makes him so captivating, that duality between virtuous man and wild creature,” adds Espinosa, who calls himself Sweden’s second-biggest comics fan. Who will be the first? “Michael Morbius is one of the most altruistic characters in the Marvel Universe. He is one of the few who truly believes in good. He is a good man with a horrible disease, and in his attempt to save himself and others he ends up becoming a monster. The beast is released and everything gets complicated. “He has to accept his destiny to become a hero,” he points out about the lead role. “He has to accept his new powers and understand that he can still be the same person. The most interesting characters in the Marvel Universe have always been the ones with one foot on both sides, like Magneto, Rogue, Wolverine, and Venom. Those are the characters that really fascinate comic viewers and readers.”