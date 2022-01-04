Although The amazing Spider-Man was not exactly a box office success, the recent release of Spiderman: no way home It not only opened the debate on which is the best Spider-Man, but also caused millions of fans to trend the # MakeTASM3 hashtag worldwide, with which they hoped that Sony will resume the failed closure for the trilogy starring Andrew Garfield.

While it’s unclear whether a Garfield solo movie would be a resounding success or the studio’s biggest failure, fans of the actor still have hopes of seeing him in his ‘Spidey’ suit, especially now that Morbius is released. has been reprogrammed.

Jared Leto as Morbius in a transformation scene. Photo: Sony Pictures

Although no explanations have been offered as to why the movie with Jared Leto will come later, in networks fans believe that it is because Sony would have considered making additional takes to include Andrew Garfield in the narrative.

“Morbius has been delayed until April 1. After the recent success of No way home, I wouldn’t be surprised if it was for a reshoot with Andrew Garfield. “

“Okay Sony, we forgive you, you can make it up to us by putting Andrew Garfield on the credits scene.”

Fans are hoping Andrew Garfield will return as Spiderman for Morbius. Photo: Twitter capture

“I don’t want to get high hopes, but with the success / positive reception Andrew Garfield got from No way home, maybe he could appear on Morbius. That could be one of the reasons for the delay. “

Is it possible to see a Spiderman in Morbius?

Morbius is conceived just like Venom: an origin story for its villain. In that sense, it is not known how Garfield’s Spiderman could be included in the film. However, it can be said that there is a ‘Wall Crawler’ in the Marvel vampire universe.

In one of the official previews presented, we can see Michael Keaton, who in the UCM gives life to the Vulture. In addition, there are also some signs, such as an image in the background that labels Spider-Man a murderer.