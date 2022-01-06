Morbius has been delayed for the fifth time since it was first announced, and it is clear that the film of Sony Pictures based on the Marvel Comics villain has had several problems for its premiere. Now, the latest change made by the studio would have been caused by the huge worldwide box office success that Spiderman is still having: no way home, which is also seeking an Oscar nomination. What happened to the movie starring Jared Leto?

According to the Deadline portal, one of the “determining factors” in the decision to delay the film’s premiere would have been based on the millions that the third Spider-Man movie with Tom Holland continues to raise.

YOU CAN SEE: Spiderman could have fourth installment: Tobey Maguire fans order from Sony

The film of the young arachnid, which featured the participation of Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield, has already surpassed the figure of 1.7 billion dollars in collection around the world.

Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield appeared in Spider-Man: No Way Home to team up with Tom Holland. Photo: Marvel Studios

In such a way, with Spiderman no way home still on the card, Sony would have decided to give him more time to continue accumulating profits in order not to provoke a “confrontation” with Morbius.

YOU CAN SEE: Morbius: sneak peek reveals new scenes and movie trailer date with Jared Leto

This would be one of the reasons, according to the same portal, why now Jared Leto must wait once again this year for the premiere of his film, which has been changing dates since 2020.

The Morbius film will now arrive in April 2022. Photo: Sony Pictures

When is Morbius released?

After the last change made by Sony Pictures, now Mobius will be released in theaters on April 1, 2022 and no longer on January 28 as planned.

Morbius will place Jared Leto and Jared Harris as the protagonists. Photo: Sony Pictures

YOU CAN SEE: Morbius: time duration of the film starring Jared Leto revealed

Exclusive scene from Morbius

Just 1 month ago, Sony released an exclusive 3 minute 27 second scene in which Jared Leto can be seen in action as the chilling vampire Morbius.