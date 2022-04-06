“Morbius”, the last tape of Marvel Studios with sony pictures, hit theaters with a lot of bad reviews beforehand. Despite this, the film starring Jared Leto has achieved a good collection in its first weekend of release: over $86 million worldwide . But recently, its director daniel espinosa has responded to the negative reactions to the film.

What has Daniel Espinoza said about his film “Morbius”?

For the specialized media Insider, the director Daniel Spinoza he has explained that he himself is highly critical of his own work and that it all started when a stranger approached him with unsolicited advice on the first film he made: Babylon Disease.

“When I made my first film, it was a small film called Babylon Disease. I remember going home on the subway one day, I had had a few drinks, so I was a little drunk. Someone elbowed me on the train and said, ‘I have to tell you what’s wrong with the second scene of your movie. I thought: well, okay!’”, Espinosa told Insider.

“What I want to say is that it is rare to do something so public. Sight, I hate myself a lot so I already criticize my own work a lot . I always try to focus on improving. But I’m also proud of what I do. There are parts in all my films that I am very proud of”, Espinoza pointed out in the interview.

What does Jared Leto think about the bad reviews of “Morbius”?

Who has not yet spoken about what he thinks of the bad reviews of “Morbius” is its protagonist. Jared Leto, who has become the first actor to bring this Marvel character to life. Leto plays Dr. Michael Morbius, a man born with a rare blood disease. When he finds the cure to his ailment thanks to the biology of bats, he increases his strength and endurance, but he also begins to have an insatiable desire to drink human blood.

Marvel antiheroes to the screens

Morbius has become the second Marvel antihero to join the Sony universe after the “Venom” by Tom Hardy. The studio is already working on a movie “Kraven the Hunter” with Aaron Taylor-Johnson and another of “Madame Web” with Dakota Johnson and Sydney Sweeney.