Through an update of the Warner Bros official website, has recently been confirmed the new release date in Italy of Morbius, the new Marvel movie starring Jared Leto. The new date has been unveiled recently, through an official confirmation directly on the official Warner website, which has updated the page.

After the confirmation a short time ago of an official postponement, the new Marvel movie Morbius will be released in Italy on March 31, 2022, after the initial date which was scheduled for next January 28th. In America the film will be released the next day, April 1st, as confirmed a few days ago by many American newspapers.

The official synopsis of the film is as follows:

One of Marvel’s most enigmatic and tormented characters, anti-hero Michael Morbius, arrives on the big screen played by Oscar-winning actor Jared Leto. Infected with a rare and dangerous blood disease, determined to save anyone destined to suffer his own fate, Dr. Morbius attempts a desperate bet. What initially appears to be a success soon turns out to be a potentially more dangerous remedy than the disease itself.

The film is very linked to the whole Spider-Man saga, so much that we ourselves thought that the postponement is linked precisely to the release of No Way Home, as you can read in this article. At the moment we still don’t know how much this new film is linked to the famous wall climber played by Tom Holland.

The Italian release date of Morbius at Cinema it is therefore confirmed to be scheduled for March 31, 2022, after an initial window scheduled for January 28, which has however been changed in the last few days. Therefore, there is very little missing from the release of the film in theaters, for one of the most anticipated films linked to the Spider-Man universe, as one of its most famous enemies.

We just have to wait a little over two months to see Jared Leto at work, with one of the most particular characters created by Marvel.