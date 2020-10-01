The ocher reflections of the cliffs of Penestin (Morbihan) have dominated the Atlantic Ocean for 200,000 years. These golden cliffs are unique in Europe. Over 2 km, they form a grandiose panorama and a fragile scaffolding of sediments in the extreme south of the department. “These kinds of layers, these pebbles like jewels, it makes strings of small pearls, I find it very beautiful“, marvels a visitor.



A multitude of pebbles are scattered all over the rock. Horizontally or diagonally, they have been deposited here for hundreds of thousands of years. “We see sedimentary forms in the cliff, oblique lines made of pebbles which indicate a flow coming from the South-East. It means that there was a river which carved out a valley in the rock, and which little by little deposited sands. Geologists while this river is the Loire“, explains Frédéric Brettier, geographer and heritage manager at Penestin. No gold mine has ever been dug into the cliff. Legend has it that at the bottom of the rocks, some would still find flakes of the precious metal carried by the sediments.

The JT

The other subjects of the news