Yamaha, we change

The constructors’ standings are clear and not by chance Yamaha is atlast place with 82 points collected in the space of 8 race weekends. The Japanese manufacturer is even behind Honda – which still managed to win a GP in 2023 – by 7 points and is 203 points behind the leader of the rankings, Ducati. No improvements can be seen on the track and the M1 that is going on the track this year really seems to be one of the worst bikes on the grid, not at all incisive on the flying lap and unable to overtake due to the chronic lack of engine power.

A changing of the guard for pilot training was then communicated for 2024. Franco Morbidelli will in fact be replaced by Alex Rins, who after just one season in Honda LCR has decided to change his sights and look for a place in an official team.

Morbidelli’s words at the press conference

“The holidays? I have been to the Amalfi coast, then returned home with family, girlfriend and friends. Marine’s wedding? The day was beautiful, it was a fabulous event, in Luca’s style. I was happy to be there. Goodbye to Yamaha? I’ve had a great journey with them, we’ve been together for practically my entire MotoGP career and I’ve had great seasons, especially the first ones. I have met so many nice people and have a great relationship with so many in the team. I will stay close to them on a personal level. Obviously we are not doing well and the package does not allow us to achieve great results, and this fact, coupled with the fact that the house was talking to other riders, definitely reduced the magic. As I said after Mugello, I was wondering if I wanted to stay. The team made the choice easier for me, not renewing my contract and choosing to focus on Alex. Now I’m in an awkward position because I don’t have a place for next year, but it can be a stimulus. I felt uncertain about what was going to happen.

Future in MotoGP? I feel strong and experienced, I experienced great emotions in this category and I also fought for the championship. VR46 management will do their best to open interesting possibilities for me. I always try to do my best. I have received so many looks of pity from many people and this makes me sad too. This world goes like this and there is always something that motivates you. No doubt not having a contract for 2024 is motivating.”

Quartararo’s words at the press conference

“Summer break? Excellent, I had toe surgery the day after Assen! Then I went on vacation with friends, and I’ve been training for the last couple of weeks. I was able to disconnect after a first part of the season that didn’t go according to expectations. Silverstone? Also in the first 8 races I had good results in previous years, I will give my 100% and I hope it will work. Crutchlow wild card at Motegi? I don’t think it will be a game changer for us. I don’t think you can have it in just one GP. After Misano we will have the test and I think that will be the moment that could be a turning point. Rins new teammate? I think I spent my entire MotoGP career with Franco Morbidelli next to me and I wish him the best. It will be a new challenge for Alex, but also for me and for the team. He has a lot of experience, between Suzuki and Honda, on different bikes. The first part of the season? It wasn’t what I expected. We know we are not ready to fight for the podium. In some races if we do great qualifying and everything great, we can get some great results. Only one podium so far is frustrating, the mentality is to give 100%.”