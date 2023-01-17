After having achieved three victories and second place in the MotoGP world championship in 2020, thinking about a Franco Morbidelli able to add up a paltry 89 points overall over the next two years, that would have been pretty surreal. And instead the Italian rider, Moto2 champion in 2017, entered one negative spiral quite evident, that the move to the official Yamaha team in mid-2021 has sharpened a lot. The confrontation with Fabio Quartararo was in fact merciless, with the French centaur incredibly capable of conquering all the constructor points of the Japanese manufacturer. Franco Morbidelli has the chance to give one last jolt to the mediocrity that has enveloped him next season, a sort of last call, given that behind him there are already the shadows of Toprak Razgatlioglu and Jorge Martin as possible replacements in 2024 .

“Today we start all over again, with a new look“, commented Morbidelli on the sidelines of the Indonesian presentation of the new Yamaha M1, adding: “Everything is zero now and therefore anything is possible this season, and it is an exciting prospect. We finished 2022 with a better feeling, but now it’s important to do a good job in winter testing, so that we’re ready to start the championship in March from Portimao. There will be a new race format, which will take some getting used to by both the drivers and the teams. But I see it as a positive change, because it’s something that fans will enjoy.” analyzed the Italian driver, who finished 17th and 19th in the drivers’ standings in the last two seasons.