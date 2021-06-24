This week is going from bad to worse for Franco Morbidelli. On Tuesday, the Yamaha Petronas rider was forced to give up the trip to Assen, because during a training session he suffered from a resentment in his left knee, already injured previously.

Following further checks, the Malaysian team announced today that the Italian driver will be forced to undergo surgery tomorrow, which the vice-world champion would have preferred to postpone at the end of the season.

“Following the consequences of a previous injury that flared up on Tuesday during a training session, and in light of the results highlighted by the tests carried out in recent days, Franco decided to undergo surgery tomorrow, Friday 25 June”, he explains. the note released by the team.

He then continues: “Professor Maurilio Marcacci and his team will intervene to solve the problem of the meniscus and anterior cruciate of Franco’s left knee. Further updates on recovery times will follow.”

Read also:

Even if for the moment there are no clear indications, the moment in which the injury occurred could allow Morbidelli to recover with relative calm, even if when there are ligaments involved it is always better not to be in too much of a hurry.

After the Dutch Grand Prix, in which the American Garrett Gerloff will get on his M1, the MotoGP will in fact have a long summer break that will keep the engines off until the weekend of 8 August, when the Styrian Grand Prix will take place. This means that Franco will have five weeks to recover and rehabilitate.

The left knee problem is a problem that Morbidelli had been carrying on for a long time, since the days of Moto2, which had emerged during a free practice session for the French Grand Prix. During a bike change test in view of a possible “flag to flag”, his knee had given out, causing him to crash to the ground together with his M1.