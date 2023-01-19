The last two championships have certainly not seen a shine Franco Morbidelli, unable to repeat the performances put on the track in 2020, a real year of grace for the Italian centaur. In fact, there were three successes obtained that season (Misano, Aragon and Valencia) which allowed ‘Frankie’ to reach second place in the world standings, despite riding an M1 from the Petronas satellite team. However, Valentino Rossi’s move to his team was a negative note for him, because the factory bike was in fact entrusted to the nine-time world champion and Morbidelli had to settle for the M1 from the previous year. Then came the knee injury and the long convalescence, and during the stop period there was the ‘Vinales case’ which allowed him to return to the saddle for the official team in the last five races. But this year and a half in the Yamaha factory has been more than disappointing for the Italian rider, who was only able to get two top 10 finishes in 25 grands prix.

2023 will be crucial for ‘Soft’, given that his contract expires at the end of the championship and there are already rumors of Jorge Martino Toprak Razgatlioglu as possible substitutes. And right on the Turk, the 2017 Moto2 champion explained: “I’ve read a few comments on the Internet and on social media, I happen to do it every now and then. But I don’t think there was ever any real danger that Toprak would come in my place. It has never been mentioned to me by anyone. It was certainly the comment and desire of some Yamaha fans, because they didn’t see any performance from me and at the same time they saw it from him in Superbike. It’s an understandable feeling“, commented philosophically Morbidelli a Motorsprint.