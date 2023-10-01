Wanting to take risks

The Sunday race in Motegi ended on a sad note 17th place For Franco Morbidelli. For the Roman Yamaha rider this is the worst result of the season, the first out of the points in the ‘long’ races this season. However, this time the numbers don’t say everything. In fact, the future driver of the Prima-Pramac team played there‘gamble at the start of the race. When the first drops of rain began to fall on the Japanese track, all the big names returned to the pits to change bikes.

The Italian on the contrary is desired stay on the track with slick tires, in the hope that the downpour would decrease in intensity. At one point it looked like this might actually be the case, but then the flood intensified, blowing up #21’s plan. “Today was a tough day – Morbidelli admitted to Sky Sport MotoGP – the weather forecast hadn’t predicted all this water and in fact I thought it would stop at a certain point“.

“We dreamed”

“The others soon stopped – added the 2020 world vice-champion – and at that point I told myself to keep going to see what happened. Instead it started raining even harder. When I put on wet tires I wasn’t doing too badly, but by then I was very far away. I don’t feel bad in the wet, my fastest lap in the race was 6 tenths faster than Fabio’s. I’m quite incisive in those conditions, but the balance often changes in MotoGP. We’ll see for future races”.

“I was hoping it wouldn’t rain anymore – concluded the Italian – but it was still a great experience. I believed in it until the end, but it didn’t go well. We dreamed for at least two minutes, which was better than always racing at the back to fight for 11th, 12th or 13th. We dreamed“.