Valencia one year later

The Valencia Grand Prix it will represent a decisive event for the awarding of the 2023 world champion title, on a track that last year was the site of both the last test of the season and the proclamation of the new winner. In that case it was Francesco Bagnaia who ascended the throne of the premier class for the first time, despite crossing the finish line behind Fabio Quartararowith the Frenchman on the circuit ‘Ricardo Tormo’ he played his last race with the title of reigning champion still valid.

What has changed

A year later, Bagnaia is still fighting, as favourite, for the final victory, this time against Jorge Martin. On the contrary, Quartararo’s 2023 proved to be a failure, with the Nice native of Italian origins on the podium only on four occasions and never finished higher than third. For the ‘Diablo’therefore, Valencia will be the ideal opportunity to take advantage of the good performance of the last races in order to close a disappointing championship on a high note, for him and for Yamaha: “My race pace in Qatar was really good – he remarked – I hope it’s the same in Valencia too. Last year wasn’t bad. I think this year we might be able to do well again. We must have a positive mentality and maintain the good results until the end of the season. I think the new surface in Valencia will be good. I heard that there is a lot of grip now, so I hope we can have a great Sprint and a good race.”

Morbidelli greetings

The Drivers’ title is therefore to be decided, unlike the one reserved for the Teams, where the Pramac became champion, becoming the first Independent team to achieve this goal. Right there, in 2024, the Roman will land Franco Morbidelli in place of Johann Zarco, who in turn will join the LCR Honda team. Consequently, the Valencia GP will be the last race for #21 riding the Yamahawhich he will leave after two seasons: “The Qatar GP didn’t go the way we wanted, but now we put it behind us because we have to focus on Valencia – commented – this will be my last GP with Yamaha, which adds an extra emotion to this weekend. I want to end our journey together in the best possible way and create some last good memories with the teamso that’s the goal.”