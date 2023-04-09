The return of Morbidelli

[Rassegna stampa] – The Argentine MotoGP weekend finally relaunched Franco Morbidelli’s dormant talent at the top. Since he jumped on the saddle of the factory team’s M1 – in the second half of 2021 – the Roman centaur had never again been able to show the class that had brought him to the top of the world in Moto2, making him come close to the class title in 2020 queen, who had then taken over the management of Joan Mir and Suzuki. Then only a lot of bitterness and suffering for the ‘Soft’, until the providential weekend of Termas de Rio Honda: fourth in qualifying, in the Sprint and in Sunday’s race. In the hope – as Micro Melloni writes in the Corriere dello Sport – that this first step forward will also be useful for him to keep a prestigious saddle for 2024.

Yet another rebirth?

“The hope is that the swallow can be a prelude to spring. Why Italian motorcycling, which dreams of having found a Rossi-Biaggi-Capirossi-style triumvirate with Bagnaia, Bastianini and Bezzecchi […], also needs Franco Morbidelli’s return to the top, who has gone into oblivion in two years from the crest of the wave of the title that almost fell into oblivion in 2020. The GP of Argentina made the Italian-Brazilian re-emerge […]. Could it be the appetizer of yet another rebirth of Franky?”

AC

“[…]. On the other hand, the entire career of the Roman by birth – who later moved to Tavullia – went against the tide. […] On a track full of fast corners that require a smooth ride, Morbidelli’s class re-emerged just as Quartararo struggled. A constant of the couple: both in the two years in the Petronas Team and in the 18 months as officers Franco and Fabio have never reached the podium together. When one shone, the other suffered […]”.

Watch out for Razgatlioglu

“Morbidelli seems to have found the cornerstone in terms of riding: […]. The hope is that the reaction has not arrived out of time. Soft’s contract expires at the end of the year and Yamaha has been looking around for some time, thinking of Jorge Martin (disappointed by the lack of promotion to the official Ducati team) and Toprak Razgatlioglu […]. Morbidelli is “besieged” but being fooled by the relaxed mood that accompanies him – it is the Pernambucan side of him, the land of mother Cristina – would be a mistake. And in MotoGP they should have understood it…”.