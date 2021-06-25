This morning, Franco Morbidelli underwent an hour-long surgery to reconstruct the anterior cruciate ligament and clean the meniscus of his left knee.

The surgery was performed at the Toniolo Clinic in Bologna by Professor Maurilio Marcacci, who together with his team said he was satisfied with the outcome of the operation. The Yamaha Petronas rider will now remain under observation until Sunday. Once discharged, he will be able to begin his recovery path, which includes an 8-week rehabilitation program.

“After another painful accident with my left knee in training, on Wednesday I made the decision, together with Petronas Yamaha SRT and the VR46 Academy, to solve this problem that I have been carrying around for too long now,” said Franco Morbidelli.

“I underwent the surgery this morning with only one idea in mind: to get back in the best shape as soon as possible and to be able to perform 100% on the bike”.

“I want to thank Professor Maurilio Marcacci and his team for their work. I can’t wait to be able to start my recovery process. I will miss my team, my bike and all the fans during this period, but I can’t wait to start my recovery process. wait to be back on the circuits and enjoy the races. Thanks for all your messages of support. See you soon! “, concluded the Italian driver.

This season it was learned about Morbidelli’s knee problem during a free practice session of the French Grand Prix, at the end of which he crashed badly during a bike change test, precisely because of a knee failure related to an injury that had been dragging on since 2015.

The former Moto2 champion hoped to be able to live with this problem until the end of the season, but yet another resentment led him to change his mind. After the Assen race, in which the American Garrett Gerloff is replacing him, there will be a five-week break. If the recovery path is actually eight, Franco risks having to miss the two races in Austria at the restart. But surely there will be time to make further assessments.