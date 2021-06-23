Bad tile for Franco Morbidelli: the Yamaha Petronas rider will be forced to miss the Dutch MotoGP Grand Prix this weekend due to a relapse of his left knee injury that has been tormenting him for some time now.

On Tuesday evening, the Petronas team issued a statement explaining that Morbidelli will not be able to take to the track at Assen because he was injured during a training session.

The note from the Malaysian team then continued: “The injury is enough to force Franco to skip the weekend event and now he will undergo a medical evaluation to determine the best recovery path to follow.”

Morbidelli had already crashed during free practice for the French Grand Prix at Le Mans, while he was doing a bike change test at the end of the session. His left knee gave out just as he got off one bike and was heading towards the other one, on which he had also fallen in a rather ruinous way.

Later, Franco explained that in 2015 he had already injured his knee, but that it never bothered him to the point of undergoing surgery. This year he had had a flare-up of the problem during a workout at the Ranch.

Now, however, the former Moto2 champion will have until the beginning of August to recover, when MotoGP will be on stage in Austria. What we need to understand is if he will have to go under the surgical surgeon’s knife or if he will be able to postpone it until the end of the season, as seemed to be in the plans until today.

In its statement, Petronas SRT did not disclose whether or not it will replace Morbidelli at Assen, although his absence could open the door to a return to the race for Cal Crutchlow, who retired at the end of the 2020 season to go and dress the the shoes of the Yamaha test rider.

However, as this is currently only one event, the rules would not require the team to be substituted. Furthermore, we must not forget that Morbidelli has a 2019 version M1, so a possible use of Crutchlow would not be useful even in terms of development for the Iwata manufacturer.