What's new in 2024

With the conclusion of the last world championship, several drivers have said goodbye to their teams in view of next season, when they will begin new adventures in their respective careers. This is the case of Marc Marquez, who interrupted his historic relationship with Honda to join the Gresini team, but also of another Spaniard ex-Honda (LCR) like Alex Rins, ready in turn to undertake an experience in official Yamaha team.

Morbidelli in Yamaha

It is precisely there that the Iberian driver will take over Franco Morbidellialso at the center of the market with the officiality of the agreement reached with Pramac. For the 2017 Moto2 world champion it will thus be the first year with a different manufacturer after the six spent in Japan in MotoGP, five of which with Yamaha. If we exclude the three victories achieved in 2020 with the team Petronas SRTto the point of obtaining the title of vice-champion, the continuation of his experience with Yamaha has been anything but brilliant, especially in the last two years.

Few satisfactions

A complex last two years and without any podium obtained, especially at the end of a 2023 devoid of satisfactions riding a M1 not very competitive: “There were definitely some good races, as in Argentina this year – he said in an interview with speedweek.com – and some nice recoveries after poor qualifying sessions, e.g Sepang. I remember many overtaking maneuvers.”

Fighting with 'El Diablo'

No victory, neither his nor Fabio Quartararo's. It hadn't happened in Yamaha since 2003, exactly twenty years ago, but Morbidelli's gap from his French teammate was more limited, so much so that the Roman rider felt he could get the better of the Nice native in the first half of the championship: “Yes, this year I felt I had the chance to be the best Yamaha rider – He admitted – in the first half of the season we were both good, ed we were fighting. But in the second half Fabio was practically there impeccablehe really did a great job. I, perhaps due to the announcement of my departure, or perhaps due to other things that happened in the team, did not do the same“.