On the occasion of test of the Superbike in Portimao some MotoGP riders also rode on the Algarve circuit in view of the first official winter testing session scheduled for Sepang in Malaysia from Tuesday to Thursday next week.

He was also on the track Franco Morbidelli who crashed between Turn-8 and Turn-9, an accident that kept him in hospital for two nights without any apparent serious consequences, but which could still exclude him from the tests in Kuala Lumpur. The Prima Pramac team, in fact, communicated on Instagram that the medical team has decided to postpone the final assessment of the 2017 Moto2 world champion's state of health by a few days in order to allow Morbidelli the best possible 'settlement' after the Sepang crash.

Marc Marquez he said that Morbidelli had fainted and his body was in a bad position in terms of breathing and for this reason he moved him to a lateral position, opening the visor to maximize the airways. The Italian driver in Instagram Stories thanked Marquez and not only for the help and care received in Portimao: “Thanks to all of you for the messages and to the commissioners thanks to whom I overcame this fall without any problem. And thanks also to Marc Marquez for the help on the track.”