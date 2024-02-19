by VALERIO BARRETTA

Morbidelli, sigh of relief: return to Qatar for the start of the World Championship

Franco's season Morbidelli has yet to begin, but it won't be long before we see the #21 making his debut on the Ducati Pramac.

Since that disastrous crash in the private tests in Portimão, the Soft is clearly recovering. Yesterday he was in Qatar for the photo shoot of the 2024 riders, today he was present in the Pramac pits on the first day of testing on the Lusail track and to see the on-track activity of his new team up close. And – most importantly – you confirmed that when you return to Qatar you will have a helmet and suit. Morbidelli will therefore regularly be at the start of the first weekend of the World Championship, scheduled for 8 to 10 March.

Morbidelli's words

“I'm fine, it was a very big risk but in the end everything went well. The doctors have given the OK to return for the first race“he told Sky Sports 24.

“The accident was strange, I don't remember much. I have to thank Marc and Alex Marquez, who stopped to help me. I was curious to hear from them what happened, because I don't remember anything. I thanked them both from the bottom of my heart.”“, he added. “The doctors said it would be dangerous to resume activity immediately, I missed five days of very important tests but it's nice to be able to see the team's work up close here in Qatar“.