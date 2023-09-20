New landings

MotoGP is ready to write one this weekend new page in its history. In fact, the MotoGP world championship arrives for the first time in India, therefore widening its borders and incorporating into the world championship calendar a circuit created in the past to host Formula 1 and towards which there is a lot of curiosity mixed with a bit of distrust. In fact, no one can imagine what the true values ​​on the field will be.

It will certainly be difficult to shine for those like her Yamaha, he suffered hell for almost the entire championship. It is no coincidence that within the Iwata team the happiest and most motivated of all seems to be the rider who already knows he will say goodbye to the team at the end of the year, that Franco Morbidelli very fresh from the announcement of his transfer to the Ducati Pramac team for 2024.

The statements of Morbidelli and Quartararo

“Now that it has been officially announced where I will race next year, this has given me the clarity to focus on the task ahead – declared Morbidelli, on the eve of the Indian trip – now I can fully concentrate on what is happening on the track and drive without having anything to lose. During the Misano tests it was decided to keep the same bike configuration as before and I’m curious to find out how it will behave on the Buddh circuit. It’s something completely new, so it’s always interesting for drivers and teams.”.

Morale was decidedly less high Fabio Quartararoappeared quite disheartened after the Misano tests: “We had a short break before starting the race series in Asia – commented Quartararo – it’s nice to go to a new place, experience a new culture, meet the Indian fans and race on a circuit that I don’t know yet. Looking at the track, it looks like an interesting track, so we’ll see what we can do. We tried many things in the Misano tests and we can try them here too. We will do our best, as always“, he concluded.