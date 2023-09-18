The agreement between the Italian driver and Paolo Campinoti’s team for next season has been made official: for ‘Frankie’ there will be the Desmosedici GP24. Gigi dall’Igna, general manager of Ducati Corse: “We are convinced that with us he will be able to demonstrate his full potential”

Another piece of the puzzle MotoGP 2024 it’s okay: Franco Morbidelli has signed with the Ducati of the team Pramac. The Italian rider, MotoGP vice world champion in 2020, Moto2 world champion in 2017 and European Superstock 600 champion in 2013, will race next season alongside Jorge Martin: both will have the Ducati at their disposal Desmosedici GP24. With this move Morbidelli, who has been racing with Yamaha for five years and this year teams up with Fabio Quartararo, will bring the Italian flag back to the Pramac team’s garage three seasons after Pecco Bagnaia.

These are the words of Paolo Campinoti, team principal of Ducati Pramac: "I am very happy that Franco will join our family for 2024, he has proven to be a champion on many occasions and I am sure that in our team he will find the right conditions to return to fighting for the positions it deserves." Thus Gino Borsoi, Pramac team manager: "It is an honor to have the opportunity to work with a champion like Franco: I have great faith in him and in his talent: I am sure that together we will be able to achieve great results"

Here you are Luigi Dall'Igna, General Director of Ducati Corse: "It is a pleasure to welcome Franco Morbidelli within our factory-supported Pramac Pacing team for the next racing season on an official Desmosedici GP. Franco is a rider of great talent and experience and more than On this occasion he demonstrated that he is strong and fast: it is no coincidence that in 2020 he was vice world champion in MotoGP, winning three GPs. We are convinced that, together with the Pramac team and thanks to our support, he will be able to demonstrate his full potential."