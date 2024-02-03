Morbidelli was unconscious and in a bad position

Earlier this week several MotoGP riders joined their Superbike colleagues on the circuit Portimao in the Algarve in Portugal. Valentino Rossi was also on the track with a Yamaha R1 who joined the 'former' academy students Francesco Bagnaia, Marco Bezzecchi and Franco Morbidelli.

The latter suffered a fall, fortunately without serious consequences, which kept him in hospital for two nights. Brothers Marc and Alex Marquez were the first responders the world champion in Moto2 in 2017. During a press conference organized by the Gresini team (to present a sponsor), the eight-time world champion explained why it was necessary to immediately provide first aid to Morbidelli.

“Alex and I were the first to pass between Turn-8 and Turn-9 where Franco had crashed – has explained – And we saw that he was unconscious and his body was in a bad position because his head was turned upwards and when you faint this can be a problem for breathing.”

“We therefore stopped and waited for help to arrive we opened the helmet visor and placed Franco lying on his side – he added – it's true that we are rivals, but first of all we are colleagues on the track and for this reason there is respect and mutual help between all of us”. From Tuesday to Thursday all MotoGP teams and riders will be busy in Sepang in the first official test session.